The Cumberland County Playhouse will present Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery Murder on the Orient Express April 15-May 31.
This adaptation by Ken Ludwig adds humor to the suspense.
Just after midnight, the luxurious train comes to a halt as snow stops it in its tracks. By morning, one of the passengers is dead. The American tycoon is found in his cabin, stabbed a dozen times and the door locked from the inside. The passengers turned to famed detective Hercule Poirot.
Jason Ross takes on the role of Poirot joined by a cast of Playhouse favorites: Michael Ruff as the head waiter and conductor, Britt Hancock as Colonel Arbuthnot and Samuel Ratchett, DeAnna Helgeson as Mary Debenham, Lauren Marshall as Helen Hubbard, Jacob Alexander as Hector MacQueen, Daniel Black as Monsieur Bouc, Patty Payne as Princess Dragomiroff, Caitlin Schaub as Greta Ohlsson, and Heather McCall as Countess Andrenyi.
The mainstage production is sponsored by Tim and Susan Tewalt and rated PG.
Sylvia continues in the Adventure Theatre through May 1.
The A.R. Gurney comedy explores relationships between man and dog, man and wife and wife and dog.
Greg, played by Hancock, comes home one afternoon with a dog he found in the park, Sylvia, played by Helgeson. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between Greg and his wife Kate, Weslie Webster. Sylvia offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for Greg’s affection, while Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The three are joined by Ross, who plays three comedic roles.
Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000.
All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and Bucky Burke Home Improvements & Landscaping.
