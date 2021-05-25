Pleasant Hill Elementary kindergarten teacher Amanda Mullinix knows the importance of a good kindergarten experience.
“I love kindergarten. I love that they are so eager to learn,” she said. “It’s the beginning of their adventure and I get to help set the tone for how they feel about school.”
Mullinix was named the Cumberland County Teacher of the Year for PreK-Fourth Grade.
“I was grateful. This was definitely a dream of mine, but I did not expect it,” she said.
Mullinix grew up in a family of educators. Her great-grandfather had been a teacher, as is her mother and her aunt. This year, she’s been able to teach next door to her mother, Pam Taylor.
“I don’t know anyone that’s been able to teach next door to their mom. It’s been really special to have that connection,” she said.
Even among her extended family, it’s primarily made up of teachers.
“I never realized that, for some, education is not at the forefront of everything because my life has always revolved around education,” she said.
Mullinix had thought she’d take a different route when she went to college at Tennessee Technological University.
But on the first day of classes, she changed her mind. “I thought I had to be a teacher because my whole life had been teaching,” she said.
After graduation, she returned to Pleasant Hill where she had attended elementary school and taught first grade, third grade, second grade and kindergarten.
Mullinix is active outside of the classroom. She is a lead teacher and served on the textbook adoption committee for the countywide English-language arts curriculum adopted last year. She’s also helped provide resources and training to other teachers on using the new tools.
“We teach letter sounds,” Mullinix said of the new method of teaching reading foundations. “It really helps them to blend sounds when they’re reading.”
And the reading program also brings in a lot of knowledge-based assignments that give students a foundation in a variety of topics they’ll explore further in their education.
“We did a whole unit on Christoper Columbus. They can show you where Italy is and trace his route to the Americas,” Mullinix said. “They’ve learned about Native Americans and history. We’re studying the American presidents right now.
“Some of this I didn’t learn until junior high, and they’re getting that background knowledge now.”
Students just completed their STAR reading assessments and Mullinix was eagerly awaiting the results.
“They did amazingly well,” she said. “I feel like they have a strong foundation from that.”
She is also part of the Cumberland County Early Literacy Council because she understands how important a strong foundation in reading and literacy is for the rest of a child’s academic experience.
“That’s where my heart is,” she said.
She also helped revamp the county’s Ready for K program for parents of upcoming kindergarten students. Those sessions were canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but she said there are discussions about how to share that information in an online format.
“It’s a wonderful program with a lot of resources and information,” she said.
Mullinix enjoys building relationships with her colleagues and with her families. As the mother of two young children, she understands how parents feel bringing their young students to school.
“When they’re this little and their parents are handing over their babies — I always tell them, ‘When they come to school, I’m their school momma and I will take great care of them,’” she said. “I love building that relationship with them and making sure they know this is a safe place and they can depend on us.
“Pleasant Hill is a special place. I feel all the teachers here are great at building those relationships.”
Mullinix has had both in-person and virtual students this past year. It’s been important for her to make sure her virtual students are included and feel like they’re part of the class, she said.
“If they’re not here, they miss them,” she said.
Teaching virtually has required Mullinix to challenge herself with learning new software or finding new activities, and keeping in mind the young age of her students.
“It’s been a challenge, but it’s pushed me as a teacher to think about activities and how I structure those,” she said.
She strives to provide virtual students with the same experience as in-person students.
Mullinix seeks out hands-on activities that get students involved and taking an active role in their learning.
“I feel like if they can teach it to a friend, then they have really understood the concept and made it their own,” Mullinix said.
But overall, she’s been amazed by the resilience her students have demonstrated all year.
“They have risen to the challenge,” she said. “We talk about working above the noise at Pleasant Hill, and my students have done that with such grace this year. No matter what challenges we’ve faced — quarantines, the masks, social distancing or not being able to share — they’ve taken it like champs.”
Mullinix and her husband, Tyler have two children, Tucker who is in first grade, and two-year-old Addy Quinn.
She is currently working on her master’s in education.
