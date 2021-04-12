Once again lovely women from across Tennessee will gather at the beautiful historic Palace Theater in downtown Crossville to participate in the 30th anniversary of the Ms. Tennessee Senior America Pageant.
The pageant, beginning at 7 p.m. April 17, is sure to be full of excitement with entertainment from past queens, and each of contestants performing their own unique talent.
Sixteen women will share the stage with hostess Frances Brooks to compete for the title of Ms. Senior Tennessee.
The evening gown portion allows each judge to see the contestants poise and grace display, along with their fashion style. The contestants’ “philosophy of life” will be presented individually along with the evening gown portion of the pageant.
The one-and-a-half days of pageant preparation begins with a gathering at the Hampton Inn in Crossville at noon April 16. The contestants will have an opportunity to meet with one another and attend a pageant orientation. Afterward, One Bank will graciously host a luncheon for the contestants and coordinates.
After lunch, it’s down to the Palace Theater for rehearsal of talent, philosophy of life presentations, layout of the show, and a quick run-through of the Saturday evening event.
Then it’s back to the Hampton Inn to freshen up and change into formal dining attire and get pictures before heading to Fairfield Glade Community Conference Center for the dinner banquet and entertainment.
A motorcade of Corvettes furnished by the Plateau Corvette Club will take the contestants down Peavine Rd. to the center for the banquet and entertainment. Crossville Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will escort the motorcade to ensure the safety of the procession.
Each contestant will be greeted and assisted into the center by members of the U.S. Marine Corps. The Tennessee Jewels will provide banquet entertainment.
Saturday begins with breakfast at the Hampton Inn followed by the contestants meeting individually with pageant judges for the interview portion. Judges hope during the personal interview to be able to select a woman whose charm, personality and conversational ability meet the ideals of Ms. Senior America.
Final rehearsals and last-minute instructions at the Palace Theatre are the last preparations before contestants go back to their rooms to gather their outfits, gowns, and accessories needed. Then it’s makeup, hair, pictures and calming of nerves before the evening begins.
Before the evening is over the new Ms Tennessee Senior America 2021 will be crowned. And the next journey begins to Atlantic City for the National Pageant. The August pageant will be conducted virtually.
Tickets for the Ms. Tennessee Senior America Pageant are available at the Palace Theatre at 72 S. Main St., Crossville, or by calling Frances Brooks at 931-248-1988.
