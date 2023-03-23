Yes, once again lovely ladies from across Tennessee will be gathering at the beautiful Historic Palace Theater to participate in the Ms. Tennessee Senior America Pageant.
The event, celebrating their 32nd anniversary, will be held in downtown Crossville at The Palace Theater on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. The evening will be full of excitement with entertainment from past queens, and each of the ladies in the pageant performing their own unique talent.
Afterward, the ladies will be in evening gowns. The evening gown portion allows each judge to see the contestants poise and grace display, along with their fashion style.
The contestants’ “philosophy of life” will be presented individually along with the evening gown portion of the pageant.
The day and a half of pageant preparation begins with a gathering at the Hampton Inn in Crossville at noon on Friday, April 14. The ladies get a chance to meet with the other contestants from across the state and attend a pageant orientation. Afterward, lunch will be provided.
After lunch, it’s down to the Palace Theater for rehearsal of talent, philosophy of life presentations, layout of the show and a quick run through of the Saturday evening event.
Then, it’s time to go back to the Hampton Inn to freshen up and change into formal dining attire and get pictures before heading to Fairfield Glade convention center for the dinner/banquet at 7 p.m. A motorcade of corvettes furnished by the Plateau Corvette Club will transport each of the contestants to the convention center for the banquet and entertainment. Crossville Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department will escort the motorcade to ensure the safety of the procession. Each contestant will be greeted and assisted into the banquet location by members of the US Marine corps. Entertainment for the banquet/dinner will be the Tennessee Jewels performing “Here’s to the Girls.”
After the banquet, contestants will head back to the Hampton for a good night’s sleep before the busy day ahead. Tickets to attend the banquet are $30 each and can be bought by calling 931-248-1988.
Saturday begins, of course, with breakfast at the Hampton Inn. Followed by the contestants meeting individually with the pageant judges for the interview portion. Judges hope during the personal interview they’re able to select a woman whose charm, personality and conversational ability meet the ideals of Ms. Senior America.
After interviews, it’s back to the Palace Theater for final rehearsals and last-minute instructions. The ladies will get back to their rooms to gather their outfits, gowns and accessories needed for the pageant. Then, it’s makeup, hair, pictures and calming of nerves before the evening begins.
Before the evening is over, the new Ms. Tennessee Senior America 2023 will be crowned. The After-Glow pageant celebration will be immediately after the pageant on Saturday at The Brass Lantern. Advanced tickets to attend the Saturday, April 15, pageant are $15 for adults, children 12 and under are free.
The next journey for Ms. Tennessee Senior America 2023 will be in October to Atlantic City, New Jersey for the MS. Senior America National Pageant.
Advance tickets for Ms. Tennessee Senior America 2023 banquet and pageant are available from Frances Brooks, pageant director, by calling 931-248-1988. Contact Frances for other information relating to the pageant.
