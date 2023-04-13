Crossville will welcome contestants for the 2023 Ms. Senior Tennessee pageant this weekend, with the pageant set Saturday at the Palace Theatre. Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford declared April as Ms. Senior Tennessee Month in recognition of the community service and volunteer hours provided by the State Queens. Foster makes the presentation to, from left, 2020 Ms. Senior Cumberland County Connie Clapper, 2017 Ms. Senior Cumberland County Fidela Niles, 2016 Ms. Senior Cumberland County Noelani DeRossett, 2014 Ms. Senior Cumberland County Faith Lyons, 2022 Ms. Senior Cumberland County Janie Hollingsworth, and Mary Conner, 2013 Ms. Senior Cumberland County and an honorary Ms. Senior Tennessee.