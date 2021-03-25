Reigning Ms. Senior Cumberland County Connie Clapper and the Ms. Senior Cumberland County Association have kicked off a 2021 Caring for the Elderly Campaign.
They are asking the public for donations of needed and useful items to help embrace and support the more than 70 residents at Life Care Center.
Delivery date is Easter, so items need to be donated by Friday, April 2, in the lobby at Crossville Memorial Airport at 2409 Sparta Hwy.
“Thank you for your support,” Clapper said. “Help us show that we care and that the residents at Life Care Center nursing home have not been forgotten.”
Some of items requested are:
• Soft candies, candy bars and non-refrigerated “to go” pudding cups
• Toothpaste and soft toothbrushes
• Chapstick
• Aerosol hair spray
• Women’s ball-tipped hairbrushes and men’s combs
• Hand mirrors
• Shaving cream and men’s double-bladed razors
• Pump hand soap, body wash and shampoo
• Non-skid socks
• Word puzzles
Call 931-248-2487 or 931-210-3871 for more information.
