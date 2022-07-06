Ms. Cam’s Studio presented their showcase, “Celebrate,” at the Historic Hill’s Building in downtown Crossville. In lieu of charging admission, the studio accepted donations for the Cumberland Medical Center Cancer Support Fund and raised $2,155.
“Our theme highlights Scripture, ‘Be cheerful with joyous celebration in every season of life. Let your joy overflow.’ Philippians 4: 4-7,” said Studio Director Cam Hill.
One hundred forty students participated in the showcase performances, which featured dance pieces from their classes in ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, contemporary and creative movement. In addition, the expressive acting students presented a play.
Ms. Cam’s Studio is a faith-based program with a mission statement of “enriching a child’s life through dance to the glory of God.” The foundation remains in quality instruction in a nurturing environment with emphasis on the development of the “whole child” — physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.
Offering classes for all ages and stages, from toddlers in “Parent and Me” to adult classes in ballroom, ballet and fitness, the studio has welcomed more than 200 families this past year.
“We’re looking forward to our summer sessions and starting the studio’s 23rd year in the fall,” Hill shares. “Assistant Director Casey Selby and I would like to thank everyone who attended to make this year’s showcase possible. We are grateful for everyone’s generosity to make this donation possible.”
Hill and Selby remain passionate about continuing this legacy of dance education and tradition of excellence in our community.
All contributions to the Cancer Support Fund at Cumberland Medical Center stay local to help the residents of the Cumberland Plateau. The fund helps to provide assistance for expenses such as gas, lodging, and nutrition.
The CMC Cancer Center is a member of the Thompson Cancer Survival Center network as a part of Covenant Health, a locally-owned not-for-profit health system.
Donations can be sent to Cumberland Medical Center, Attn: Cancer Support Fund, 421 S. Main St., Crossville, TN 38555. Call 931-456-8390 for details.
