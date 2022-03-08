CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. November 4, 1903. MEMORIAL SERVICES in honor of Mrs. W. E. Wheeler at Pleasant Hill Last Sunday Beautifully Impressive and Largely Attended.
The memorial service for Mrs. W. E. Wheeler held at the Academy Sunday morning was attended by a very large number of the friends of the deceased. The decorations were simple but beautiful. Quantities of while chrysanthemums, ferns, potted plants and branches of cedar were effectively placed on the organ, pulpit and stand. A large portrait of Mrs. Wheeler hung in front of the chapel.
The music was of a particularly happy nature telling of the joyousness of a helpful Christian life such as Mrs. Wheeler lived from her young up. “A Paradise” sung by a double sextette is worthy of special mention.
Rev. Partridge read the “Woman’s Chapter:” Proverbs 31: 10-31, and showed the life of Mrs. Wheeler to have been an exemplification of this chapter.
He then feelingly talked of the eleven years of faithful work he had personally known of Mrs. Wheeler’s doing here, and said the synonym for her life is “helpfulness.”
Mr. Partridge then read a letter from Rev. Frank P. Woodbury, D.D., Secretary of the A. M.A. and the pastor of Mrs. Wheeler in Olivet, Michigan, when she was a little girl, but a strong little worker in God’s vineyard. Extracts were read from friends far and near with whom she had worked; also from students whose lives she had enriched with her divine courtesy and sweet womanly Christianity while they were students at this Academy.
The words from Dr Neal Draper, class of ‘99, now of St. Louis, clearly express the thoughts of all who knew this choice woman: “You, who have rambled over the hillsides around Pleasant Hill, who have studied the life of the arbutus, which is so delicate in its friendship that it hides itself away under the leaves where it sheds its sweet fragrance, have an example of the life of our friend.”
Mr. Wheeler gave brief hits of their life history and a most beautiful heart-poem in prose, a touching tribute to the wife who had helped him for twenty-four years. Mr. Wheeler spoke as follows:
“My dear friends, it seems fitting that I should say a word on this occasion in memory of the dear one who walked at my side thorough the experiences of twenty-four years. Mrs. Wheeler was born in Williamsfield, Ohio, April 19, 1852. When but a little child her parents moved to Olivet, Mich., for the advantages of Olivet College, where her father was pastor of the college church for awhile.
“At an early age, about ten years, she gave her heart to God and became a member of the church choir, and from that time until last November, with scarcely an exception, she had a part in leading the songs of Zion. I first met her in Talladega where she was music teacher. After a friendship of two years, we were married at her Olivet home, Aug. 28, 1879.
“In our sojourn together we lived at Oberlin and Richfield, Ohio, Marshfield, Wis., Williamsburg, Ky., and here our last one together. I wish to say God gave me the fellowship of a noble Christian woman for twenty-six years, and I bless Him for it, and I know my life has been better and results wrought vastly greater because of this fellowship we had together. And I know that while I live the influence of her life will pervade mine, that I shall always be a better man because she was my wife.
“I shall always honor womanhood inestimably greater because we had these endeared relations through this period of my life. All that knew her, knew her only to love her and honor her wherever we went.”
The service was a fitting memorial. In the true words of Mr. Woodbury of New York: “The inspiration which breathes from her service is not vitalizing many a career of Christian effort. Her works do follow her. It is but little we can say as we lay the wreath of loving memory upon her grave; but this we know, that while her outward life has perished, that inward life which she inspired in many breasts is vitalizing many a Christian home and constantly adding to the growing kingdom of the Saviour whom she loved and followed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.