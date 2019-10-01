The Friends of the Library will meet in the Cumberland Meeting Room at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Why not come, enjoy some refreshments and camaraderie and hear Brian Sherrill, the library’s own Mr. Science and children’s assistant librarian, talk about the programs that are conducted by the library at our local schools and other events.
The Cumberland Quintet, a resident faculty ensemble of the Tennessee Tech School of Music, will be performing in the Cumberland Meeting Room at noon Wednesday, Oct. 9. The quintet has extensively performed on live radio and television, and has been part of an educational public television series seen across the country.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Oct. 3 — Friends of the Library Meeting with guest speaker Brian
Sherrill, children’s library assistant, “Library Outreach Through Science,” 9:30 a.m.
• Holiday craft workshop, noon
Friday, Oct. 4 — Origami Group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5 —Saturday Stack of Stories (and Pancakes), ages 12 and younger, 9 a.m.
Write Away Writing Group – Cumberland B, 10 a.m.
• Learn Chess with Alan Kantor, National Master, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Ghost Hunting 101 with the East Tennessee Paranormal Society, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 7 — Fall greeting card workshop, 9 a.m.
• Art Circle Public Library’s Traveling Science Show at Fairfield Glade Community
Center, 1 and 2 p.m.
• Intermediate tai chi class, 2 p.m.
• Intermediate embroidery workshop, 2 p.m
• Beginning tai chi class, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 — KidBits Storytime and Craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween [PG], Tuesdays at the Movies, 2 p.m.
• Art Circle Public Library Teens Caution: Collector Creator with Mr. Brian, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
• The Cumberland Quintet concert, noon
Great New Books
Death in Focus by Anne Perry. In this series starter, set in pre-World War II Europe, late-twenties Elena Standish falls for Ian while vacationing in Italy and travels back to England with him. When tragedy strikes, Elena alone must deliver a key message to Berlin, even as her diplomat father and her grandfather (once secretly the head of MI6) make trouble on the world stage.
Met Her Match by Jude Deveraux. Examining the tensions between the wealthy townspeople, the summer vacationers, and the working-class people who keep the town and resort running, this work is told with humor and heart.
Land of the Wolves by Craig Johnson. In this next in Johnson’s Longmire mysteries, inspiration for the popular Netflix original series, Wyoming sheriff Walt Longmire tries to learn whether a shepherd’s hanging is suicide, even as he ducks a murderous Basque family with little love for the local authorities, when a huge wolf appears in the Big Horn Mountains.
The Stalking by Heather Graham. When a girl vanishes, Cheyenne Donegal and Det. Andre Rousseau join forces and head into the misty bayous, wondering if they will find the Mortician, a serial killer who murdered Cheyenne’s cousin way back when.
The Second Founding by Eric Foner. While equality was enshrined by the Declaration of Independence, the Civil War moved it closer to reality--and the law. The three Reconstruction amendments abolished slavery, guaranteed due process and the equal protection of the law, and gave black men the right to vote, with the federal government charged with enforcement. Thus was equality linked to the Constitution, making for what Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Foner calls our “second founding.”
Libraries=Information
Self-calming methods (continued from last week):
Breathing exercises — Just take a deep breath. Deep belly breathing stimulates your parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes a sense of calm.
Exercise — Anything that involves moving your body. Studies show that exercise improves well-being and stimulates feel-good brain chemicals that can help quell anxiety.
Weighted blankets — Blankets that are filled with beads and other materials to give them heft. They typically weigh anywhere from 5-25 pounds, depending on the size of the person. The idea is to simulate deep pressure touch, a type of therapy that uses pressure to reduce stress and anxiety.
Stingy Schobel Says
To get out of credit card fees, just ask.
Holders of major credit card who asked for a late-fee waiver got it 84% of the time; 70% got an annual fee lowered or waived; 85% got a higher credit limit; and 56% who asked for a lower interest rate got one.
In all, 60% of credit card holders have asked for one or more of these items.
Library Laugh
Why aren’t chickens allowed in church?
Because they use fowl language.
