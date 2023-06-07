Back in the day, movie theaters played one film at a time. It was a novelty, classic and leisurely thing to get to do. It was also a luxury, but a much needed distraction from the struggles still plaguing society amidst the latter years of The Great Depression.
Crossville’s Palace Theatre was built in the late 1930s, and held its grand opening on Nov. 21, 1938. For 31 cents, patrons were admitted to view the first featured film shown there, the Ronald Colman historic “If I were King.”
As more and more downtown movie theaters, or “picture palaces,” were built and brought the cinema to even the smallest American hometown, the demand for moving pictures gave birth to the Golden Age of Hollywood.
The local youngsters would meet their friends at the “movie house” in town. While a few held their place at the box office, the others scoured the sidewalks for dropped pennies to pay for tickets. Then, similarly to big box stores closing the five-and-dimes, bigger theaters capable of showing multiple films at a time were built.
It was considered progress.
Difficult for the smaller theaters to compete, they became an antiquated symbol of the not-so-distant past; still romantic with nostalgia, but not sustainable in that market.
Still, it was considered old Americana, an icon of downtowns everywhere. Some were lucky enough to be saved from disrepair, would be reminisced, revisioned and revamped for the purpose of gathering an audience.
Such was that for the Palace Theatre. Since then, it has served as the local venue for concerts, talent shows, benefits, film showings and school field trips, providing a stage for the community audience to return.
With the Rocky Top 10 Cinema closing, the Palace is back up to bat as Crossville’s only movie theater. Along with the main events scheduled, Palace Theatre administrator Malena Fisher added a summer movie lineup.
“We’ve got the city’s blessing on that and we’re trying to fill in that gap,” Fisher said.
The Palace has held special film showings in the past, but wanted to incorporate more big titles, current and past, that were familiar and applied to a wide audience so everyone could enjoy going to the movies again. The movie titles showing at the Palace Theatre this summer include family-friendly classics and some newer releases, Fisher said.
The Palace will have Movie Nights every Tuesday, and on Fridays or Saturdays when it fits into the schedule.
“We are going to try and make it a mix,” Fisher said. “We are not a ‘first-run’ theater.”
A first-run theater is a cinematic theater that shows new releases. Fisher did explore that option.
“It’s not feasible with one screen and 300 seats to become a first-run theater,” she said. “There’s a lot of licensing involved, so we’re kind of limited on what we can get.”
The first movie of the summer was last Tuesday, kicking the season off with classic “Top Gun.” The Palace offers a “Movie Deal” price for every movie night at a cool $10, which includes a movie ticket and concessions. For a movie ticket only, it’s $5.
“Our goal is to keep things affordable and keep costs down,” she said. “For the city, it’s more of a community service.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.