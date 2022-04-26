The Monsignor Philip F. Thoni Council 16088 of the Knights of Columbus will again sponsor a performance by the Mount LeConte Jug Band at the Palace Theater on April 28.
The concert will benefit Hilltoppers Inc., a nonprofit agency that provides support and services to adults with intellectual disabilities promoting health, independence and employment.
It has become an annual event for the band and the Council.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020. Last year saw a concert played to an empty auditorium which was recorded and DVDs sold to fund the drive.
This year’s concert returns to live performance at the Palace Theatre.
The Mount LeConte Jug Band hails from Spring City, TN, and is comprised of a group of friends living the dream by playing their favorite grassroots Americana on amplified acoustic string instruments.
They are veterans of the WDVX Blue Plate Special and the Tennessee Valley Theatre.
They have also performed with Bill Landry of “The Heartland Series” fame, at the Museum of Appalachia Fall Homecoming, University of Tennessee at alumni events and various charity fundraisers.
They also appear at many barbecues, tailgates, fairs and festivals throughout East and Middle Tennessee.
The Mount LeConte Jug Band’s varied playlist have made them a popular East Tennessee hometown string band for many years.
While the pandemic affected this benefit concert for two years, it also was a huge setback for Hilltoppers Inc.
The facility was required to shut down for about 18 months, and just reopened this past Valentine’s Day.
This posed a significant hardship for the young men and women who attend the facility and for their families.
The Hilltop Cluckers, who have opened the concert for the Jug Band in several years, have been practicing for more than a month now with Knight Larry Opatik. They promise to have an outstanding set to get everybody warmed up.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s fraternal organization based on the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
In addition to the concerts this Council sponsors each year, all Knights of Columbus councils collect funds to assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through their Tootsie Roll drives.
Tickets for the Mount LeConte Jug Band concert are still $15 each, a cost that has not increased in all the years of this charity performance.
They may be purchased in advance at the Palace box office, by calling 931-484-6133 or at palacetheatre-crossville.com.
