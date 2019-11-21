Cumberland County Chess Club’s 47th annual County Scholastic Championship Nov. 16 attracted more than 55 students.

The tournament is open only to students in Cumberland County schools. The high school winner is presented with a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.

Top winners in each section — primary, elementary, junior high and senior high — finished with a perfect 5/5 score. 

The Cumberland County Chess Club thanks Highland Federal for sponsoring the event.

Email CumberlandCountyChessClub@gmail.com for information about future tournaments or weekly chess club meetings.

 

PRIMARY SECTION Grades K-3

First Place 

Matthew Parker, Stone

Second Place

Luke Wiley, Homestead

Third Place 

Nick Warren, Brown

 

ELEMENTARY Grades 4-6

First Place 

Lyric Authier, Martin

Second Place

Levi McClung, home school

Third Place 

Gabe Reeves, Stone

 

JUNIOR HIGH Grades 7-8

First Place 

Logan Cross, Pleasant Hill

Second Place

James Queen, South Cumberland

Third Place 

Jacob Atkinson, Martin

 

HIGH SCHOOL Grades 9-12

First Place 

Silas McClung, home school

Second Place

Jonathan Bailey, Cumberland County High

Third Place 

Bryan Ramsey, Cumberland County High

