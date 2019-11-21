Cumberland County Chess Club’s 47th annual County Scholastic Championship Nov. 16 attracted more than 55 students.
The tournament is open only to students in Cumberland County schools. The high school winner is presented with a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.
Top winners in each section — primary, elementary, junior high and senior high — finished with a perfect 5/5 score.
The Cumberland County Chess Club thanks Highland Federal for sponsoring the event.
PRIMARY SECTION Grades K-3
First Place
Matthew Parker, Stone
Second Place
Luke Wiley, Homestead
Third Place
Nick Warren, Brown
ELEMENTARY Grades 4-6
First Place
Lyric Authier, Martin
Second Place
Levi McClung, home school
Third Place
Gabe Reeves, Stone
JUNIOR HIGH Grades 7-8
First Place
Logan Cross, Pleasant Hill
Second Place
James Queen, South Cumberland
Third Place
Jacob Atkinson, Martin
HIGH SCHOOL Grades 9-12
First Place
Silas McClung, home school
Second Place
Jonathan Bailey, Cumberland County High
Third Place
Bryan Ramsey, Cumberland County High
