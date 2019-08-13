The inaugural Lynchburg Music Fest will offer a variety of music, food, and camping Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, in downtown Lynchburg, TN.
Headlining performers for the event include Easton Corbin on the Main Stage Aug. 23 from 9:15 to 10:30; and Jamey Johnson Aug. 24 from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Some of the other musicians lined up for the event include Cassadee Pope, David Lee Murphy, Joe Diffie, Keith Anderson, Montgomery Gentry, RaeLynn and Sam Bush.
There are also dozens of musicians in the lineup for a total of more than 40 bands.
The two-day concert event will be a multistage festival offering two stages in downtown Lynchburg and nearby Wiseman Park.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days. The event also features major sponsorships from Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels. Jack Daniels will offer whiskey tastings on the site.
Vendors will offer a variety of foods and beverages will also be on hand for purchase.
Tickets are available for single day general admission at a cost of $70-$90, weekend pass general admission tickets are $120 each, VIP admission weekend passes are $325, parking passes range from $10-$30 and camping passes range from $30 to $300.
The festival features multiple stages of award-winning country and bluegrass artists. In association with Igniter Productions, Lynchburg Music Fest is the first festival of this magnitude to be held in Lynchburg. The city of Lynchburg is excited to offer an experiential, community event for all ages and hopes to be a top music festival in South-Central Tennessee.
Lynchburg Music Fest will take place at Wiseman Park adjacent to downtown Lynchburg, 70 miles south of Nashville. Lynchburg is 104 miles from Crossville and takes approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes to arrive from Crossville.
For more information about the Lynchburg Music Fest, email info@lynchburgmusicfest.com, or visit lynchburgmusicfest.com.
