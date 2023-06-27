On Saturday evening, June 16, the Moonliters Dance Club had its monthly event featuring live music by the Memory Road Trio.
The theme for the evening was a high school senior prom.
Members and guests celebrated the occasion dressed in attire from comfortable shorts and polo shirts, “a white sport coat with a pink carnation,” to tuxedos and long formal dresses.
The “senior” seniors danced the night away with music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s featuring rock ‘n’ roll, ballroom, and even line dancing.
King and Queen of the Prom were crowned based on the number of years that they have been together.
The winners were Sam and Candy Hill who have been married for 59 years. Congratulations!
“Patriotic Friday Night” will be the Moonliters’ theme on July 21 with music by It Takes Two.
For membership and guest information please call 931-202-2454 or contact MDC at moonlitersffg@gmail.com.
