The Standing Stone Historical Society is proud of Monterey’s heritage and prouder still of the upcoming 40th annual Standing Stone Day celebration, to be observed Oct. 12.
Monterey was originally called Standing Stone, named for the stone monolith located to the west of town before railroad tracks were laid along present-day Woodcliff Rd. The stone monolith was described by passersby as a “dog-like” statue and served as a marker between tribes along the Avery Trace.
When the railway made its way east through Standing Stone, the monolith was blasted by dynamite for the railroad right-of-way. Large chunks of the stone were set aside as the rails were laid.
Standing Stone was incorporated as Monterey, Spanish for “King of the Mountain,” in 1893. By 1895, what remained of the old stone monolith were two boulders. That same year, Order of the Redman Narragansett Tribe No. 25 built a lighthouse shaped monument on which they hoisted the smaller of the two remaining stones as a place of honor for safekeeping. The monument itself boasts masonry work of many different shaped stones connected by red mortar, representing many tribes of people joined together as one blood and one nation.
The first and only Standing Stone Day was in 1895, to celebrate the newly fashioned monument in Whittaker Park as a reminder of Monterey’s Cherokee heritage. More than 3,000 people, including many dignitaries, came to witness the event.
After some years, memories began to fade and stories forgot to be told. The Standing Stone Monument slowly became a mystery to the townsfolk.
Dr. Opless Walker was fascinated by this mysterious stone. He began to research it. When he found out how truly significant the stone was, Walker petitioned the town of Monterey in 1979 to adopt a resolution naming Standing Stone Day as Monterey’s very own holiday to be set for the second Thursday in October. Monterey has held an annual Standing Stone Day celebration every year since.
Now in its 40th year, the Standing Stone Historical Society commemorates the history held inside the stone. The monument is a town treasure, standing strong as it preserves the only remaining piece of the original Standing Stone monolith.
