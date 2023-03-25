First Lt. Jack Looper, of the Capt. Champ Ferguson-Standing Stone Camp 2014 (Monterey), Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Commander Bill Heard, of the Myers-Zollicoffer Camp 1990 (Livingston), check out the “Officer House Massacre” exhibit at the Monterey Depot Museum. The exhibit is about unarmed Confederate soldiers, including Texas Rangers, that were executed by a unit of 200 Union soldiers on the Officer farm just northwest of Monterey, on March 12, 1864. The exhibit will run at the Monterey Depot Museum through April, which is confederate history month.
Monterey exhibit open through April
