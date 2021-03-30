FACS — For Art, Crafts and Sports -— will launch a new series of classes with the extremely talented Jean Corbett beginning April 22 and continuing the first Thursday of each month.
The series will start with Corbett teaching the students the use of various products, such as gel plates, to create several monoprints. The monoprints can then be used in collage, card-making, scrapbooking, backgrounds for painting and more. Samples of many will be shown in class to inspire students.
The cost of this class is $25 with all materials provided. However, if the student already owns a gel plate, they are welcome to bring theirs with them. The class is held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 22 in FACS newly expanded studio in the Crossville Outlet Center.
Masks are required and social distancing is established.
Register and pre-pay for classes by calling 931-210-5599 or online at facstn.com/?page_id=474.
