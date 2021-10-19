The Crossville Model Railroad Club will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a model railroad expo at the Cumberland County Community Complex Oct. 30-31.
Special guests from the Miami Valley Railroad Club will have a 95-foot by 45-foot modular model train layout on display.
Sunday, there will be a children’s costume parade at 2 p.m.
Vendors will also be on hand with model trains and memorabilia. There will be popcorn, soda and food trucks available both days.
Admission is free.
The expo is open Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd.
Visit crossvilletrains.org for more information.
