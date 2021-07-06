The circus has arrived at the Crossville Model Railroad Club.
The G scale layout is but one of four large layouts on display at the club, located in the Crossville Outlet Center, 128 Interstate Dr.
The G stands for Garden and these trains are the largest scale. As the seasons change you will find different scenes on the layout. Many remember the carnivals of summer with the circus coming to town. You can see from the photo, a circus train arriving at the carnival.
The club is open to the public and is free of charge; however, donations are welcomed. The club is open Tuesday through Friday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., and open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The suite will be closed to the public on Mondays for maintenance.
The displays are regularly updated and a variety of equipment is swapped out for holidays and seasons. Special lighting equipment has been added to layouts and projected from overhead to provide night scenes. Also there are interactive features that are activated by buttons which are in reach for children.
Layouts are maintained by club members. Feel free to ask staff about the displays. They will be happy to guide you through the features. In addition to the layouts there is a library and museum located at the back of the suite with model trains and memorabilia. Guest regularly come and share memories of trains.
