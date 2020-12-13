Volunteer Energy Cooperative for their recent donation to support their 20th anniversary in 2021. The club is planning a gigantic train show Oct. 30-31, 2021, in conjunction with their anniversary celebration and National Model Railroad month.
The club has prepared a Calendar for 2021 as a memento of their 20th anniversary. Each month features photos of scenes from different scales that are on display. Calendars are available for a $10 donation.
The Railroad Club is a big attraction for visitors to Crossville and the Crossville Outlet Center, located just off I-40. In 2019, more than 22,000 tourists, modelers and train enthusiasts visited the 4,600-square-foot suite to see the trains in action and view the display.
The Crossville Model Railroad Club is free to all and is supported by your generous donations.
The club is currently open noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, with Saturday opening at 11 a.m., and will continue with these limited days of operation into 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. All staff wear masks and practice social distancing.
New members are welcome and membership applications are available. Just ask at the front desk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.