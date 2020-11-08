November is National Model Railroad Month and the Crossville Model Railroad Club will prepare to celebrate its 20th Anniversary.
Many of the original members are still active with the club. To remember this milestone, the club has prepared a 2021 calendar with scenes from club layouts. This commemorative calendar is available for purchase at the club’s location in the Crossville Outlet Center, 228 Interstate Dr.
Not only do members work on the club layouts, but many have empires at their home including a variety of scale. Club members Jim and Ann Grogitsky actively model G and N scale. In addition club members have built layouts for organizations in the region. There is a lot of talent and experienced modelers on the Plateau.
The club located just off I-40 is a bit of a Mecca for model railroaders. Many members have relocated to Crossville from other parts of the country or retired here after years of service. It is a diverse community. The hobby provides a great way to meet people and make new friends. There are club activities, workshops, field trips and a number of committees to keep things on track.
Come by and enjoy the trains. You might find an opportunity to rekindle memories from your childhood. Do you remember the train sets around the Christmas Tree, building a layout with your parents or Grandparents? Many members are learning new skills laying tracks, building tables, wiring electronics, adding scenery and, in some cases, connecting to computers.
The Crossville Model Railroad Club continues to practice social distancing at the club and have adjusted hours open to the public to Friday, noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
There will be extended hours on Nov. 27, Black Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please note, the club will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in observance of the holidays.
The public is invited to come see the layouts, which are always changing. Some changes are by season others due to construction, renovations or improvements. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
To learn more, call 931-210-5050 or visit www.crossvilletrains.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.