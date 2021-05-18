Twyla Marti is back to teach the Smorgasbord class on Tuesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Plateau Creative Arts Center. In this two-hour class, students will make a small landscape banner using various papers, fabrics, beads and other miscellaneous materials. Students will hang the banner from a small dowel and embellish with paint, found objects, beads, and other small items.
Smorgasbord classes are monthly two-hour art classes geared to participants at all skill levels. Offered by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, the registration fee for each Smorgasbord class is $20 per person for both Art Guild members and guests.
Sign up for Marti’s class and other Smorgasbord classes at PCAC, 451 Lakeview Dr. For more information or to enroll and pay by credit card, call 931-707-7249. The registration fee must be paid at the time of registration to hold an opening in the class. Class size is limited, so register early
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, an equal opportunity provider and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale. The Plateau Art Center is handicapped accessible. Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
