The 2021 Members Judged Spring Art Show winners were announced during the show’s opening reception and awards presentation April 2.
“Thank you for the opportunity to take a day and indulge in a gallery filled with fantastic images and objects so skillfully made,” said Bryan Wilkerson, professor of art at Roane State Community College, who judged this year’s show.
“The range of and breadth of work made for a challenging time to come to a final decision,” Wilkerson added. “Every single artist in this show should be proud.
“It was a pleasure to jury this show!”
The winning entries include:
Best of Show — “Palm Shadows,” watercolor by Judi Miller.
First place — “Entry to Valhalla,” clay, antler and gems by Ray Butkus.
Second place — “Underwater Fantasy,” acrylic by Barbara Pelak.
Third place — “Ghost Moth,” mixed media by Twyla Marti.
Honorable mentions — “Hill Houses,” mixed media by Gary Reutenik; “Walnut Swirl,” wood by Tom Neckvatal; and “Twilight Ghosts,” glass mosaic by Manuel Marti.
The Art Guild of Fairfield Glade presents the show.
The Art Guild expresses appreciation to Eye Centers of Tennessee for their generous sponsorship and support of the Members’ Judged Spring Art Show.
Show awards were presented during the opening reception by Dr. Matt Page, optometrist; and Crystal Tompkins, community outreach coordinator for Eye Centers of Tennessee.
The Art Guild is also grateful to Nancy Lydic, who provided delightful piano music throughout the evening.
Many thanks to the 40 Art Guild members who entered 90 pieces of artwork into the show and to all of the Art Guild volunteers that made the show possible.
Special appreciation goes to the Gallery Exhibits Committee, the Hospitality Committee, and the members who created unique ribbons for the winning entries.
The show continues 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday through May 6 at Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.