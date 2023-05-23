Margaret Miller is also known as the 127 Senior Center Sunshine Lady.
The Sunshine Lady sends greeting cards to the members on their birthdays and anniversaries. When a member is ill and in need of prayer, Miller lets everyone know so that they can be praying for them. Miller has been doing this for the Center for about a year.
The duties of being the official Sunshine Lady came about after the president of the center noticed that Miller was sending birthday cards to all the members simply because she enjoyed doing it.
This led to her being asked by the president to become the official Sunshine Lady.
Miller has been a member of the Center for about eight years, since she moved to Tennessee from Pennsylvania. She first came to the Center because of Movie Day and the 127 Corridor Sale, where she met some new friends and decided to become a member.
Miller’s favorite thing about being a member of the 127 is the people. She will tell you that the people at the 127 are like her second family and she enjoys going every Friday to connect with her friends and play bingo. She likes to arrive at the bingo game early and lay out cards on the table for people. Rumor has it that if you play the bingo cards that Miller laid out, you have a much better chance of winning!
When she is not at the Center or attending to her Sunshine Lady duties, Miller enjoys going along with her son, George, every day as he drives for DoorDash. She enjoys getting out of the house and seeing more people this way.
So next time you order DoorDash, it might be our Sunshine Lady and her son who bring your food!
Miller is truly a generous and giving person, and all the members at the Center are very blessed to have her watching out for them.
Are you 50 years old or older? Would you like to make some new friends? Come join the 127 Senior Center! Meetings are held every Friday morning. The Center opens at 8 a.m. for fun, fellowship, coffee – and games. Bingo begins at 9:30. After Bingo, there is a short meeting and announcements of events that are coming up for the 127 Senior Center. This is followed by entertainment – usually a singer or someone from the community sharing helpful information for seniors. Billy Gibson sang at the last meeting.
Bluegrass musicians will be playing at the 127 on May 25. The music starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. At about 7, the musicians take a short break, and everyone enjoys some dessert and coffee in the dining rom. No membership required for the Bluegrass sessions.
Line dancing Fridays from 6-8 p.m. (also no membership required). The first hour is for beginners, and the second hour is for intermediate dancers. Come join the fun.
Follow the 127 Seniors on Facebook to find out more and see updates. Dates and times are subject to change. Call 931-484-2547.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.