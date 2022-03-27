Women have served the United States since its beginning, with women taking important roles in the Revolutionary War.
Hundreds of thousands of women have served in uniform, and the Military Memorial Museum on Main St. is honoring their service as part of Women’s History Month.
One of the featured displays is the Korean War-era uniform worn by Diana Riggs, who now lives in Pleasant Hill.
Riggs was a piano player from the age of 5. When she was tall enough to reach the pedals, she began organ studies at the Conservatory in Iowa Falls and then attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO.
She enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps in 1954. For the next two years, she served as the piano soloist for the Women’s Army Band and with the dance band, played the glockenspiel in the marching band, and accompanied the chorus.
After being honorably discharged in September 1956, Riggs used her G.I. Bill benefits to enroll at the University of Missouri School of Music. She graduated with a degree in music performance and was organist at the local United Church of Christ Church.
Riggs joined the active reserves and attended regular meetings. For two summers, she spent two weeks at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, being the only Women’s Army Corps member in a large battalion of men.
Riggs then spent a semester at Boston University majoring in organ. When her G.I. Bill benefits ran out, she moved to Ohio where she met and married Ron Riggs. The couple moved to Aleppo, Syria, where they taught at Aleppo College for three years with the United Church Board for World Ministries. Riggs taught music, of course.
Upon their return to the U.S., her husband attended seminary and eventually entered the ministry. Riggs continued to play piano, organ, direct choirs and assist in the music ministry. Their travels took them from Ohio to California and back to Little Rock, AR, where Riggs played in four different churches over 31 years.
The couple retired to Pleasant Hill. The church was seeking a director of music and Riggs came out of retirement. She revived the Pleasant Hill Community Church Concert Series, hosting a variety of accomplished musicians since December 2015.
Riggs recently retired as the director of music.
Other exhibits at the museum include women who served from the the Civil War through current conflicts.
The Greatest Nurses of the Civil War is a book highlighting 11 women who gave aid and more during the Civil War. There is a women’s Civil War hospital uniform on display.
Dr. Mary Walker, the only female recipient of the Medal of Honor, was a surgeon during the Civil War. Her work took her to Virginia and then Tennessee, where she was appointed as a War Department surgeon. She was captured in April 1864 and held as a prisoner of war for four months.
Though President Andrew Johnson awarded her the Medal of Honor, Walker was a civilian who had never been a commissioned officer in military service, and her medal was rescinded in 1917. She refused to return the medal, however, and wore it until her death two years later.
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter restored the honor in her name.
During World War II, Women’s Air Force Service Pilots — WASPs — flew almost every type of military aircraft, including the B-6 and B-29 bombers. They ferried new and refurbished planes from factories to military bases and departure ports across the country. They also towed targets to give ground and air gunners practice with live ammunition exercises.
While the WASPs expected to become part of the military during their service, it has only been recently these women were recognized with full military status and received the highest civilian honor, the Congressional Gold Medal.
See a WASP uniform and learn about Fifinella, the WASP mascot and her connection to Walt Disney.
Learn also about Cumberland County’s Marie Johnston, who served as a nurse during World War II and Korea. During her retirement, she was known for visiting the Alvin C. York Veterans Administration Hospital in Murfreesboro on Wednesdays and visiting with as many hospitalized veterans as possible.
Camp Crossville, the German prisoner-of-war camp just outside the city limits, relied on many women employees during the war. The Museum has photos on display.
There are also uniforms of Korean War female Navy personnel and Vietnam-era “in-country” nurse fatigues.
A framed collage highlights the service of 15 local women who served in the United States Military.
Visit the museum Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Hours will change to 4 p.m. after March 13.)
Also visit their website at militarymemorialmuseum-tn.org or call 931-250-5525.
