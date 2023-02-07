The Military Memorial Museum in Crossville is celebrating Black History Month in February with exhibits featuring African-Americans serving in the Armed Forces.
Regiments from the United States Colored Troops provided infantry support to the federal supply depot at Johnsonville, TN, during the Civil War. Black and white photos show men in rain gear working with heavy cannons in a muddy landscape near railroad tracks beside a large river. Union troops completed the railroad from Nashville to the Tennessee River after Middle and West Tennessee were occupied.
Sgt. William Carney was the first Black Medal of Honor recipient. He was honored for protecting one of the United States’ greatest symbols during the Civil War — the American flag.
Lucy Higgs Nichols, an escaped slave, served as a nurse for the Union Army with the 23rd Indiana Volunteer Infantry Regiment during the Civil War. She was as devoted to the soldiers as they were to her and her daughter, Mona. She lost her daughter and husband during the Civil War.
Buffalo soldiers were Black soldiers serving on the Western Frontier in the years following the Civil War. Six all-Black cavalry and infantry regiments were created by the Army Organization Act of 1866. They also served in the Spanish-American War, fighting heroically in the Battle of San Juan Hill.
A World War I recruiting poster encourages Black Americans to enlist. The poster, “Colored Man is No Slacker,” features a Black soldier saying goodbye against a background of Black patriotism, self-sacrifice and courage.
The Montford Point Marines were the first Black Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942 during World War II.
John Youie “Long John” Woodruff (July 5, 1915—Oct. 30, 2007) was an American middle-distance runner and winner of the 800 meter event at the 1936 Summer Olympics. He was also an officer in the U.S. Army, serving in World War II and the Korean War.
Please visit the museum Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and discover the military artifacts on display. The museum is at 20 S. Main St. in Crossville, across from the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Learn more at militarymemorialmuseum-tn.org, contact the museum at info@militarymemorialmuseum-tn.org or call 931-250-5525.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.