With visitation to the Military Memorial Museum increasing, the board of directors are recruiting additional tour guides. If you are interested in discovering the history of the museum and its historical memorabilia, historical research, local and state history consider volunteering. Come learn about Cumberland County’s Prisoner of War Camp (Camp Crossville) during World War ll and discover some one-of-a-kind artifacts located in the museum. Enjoy viewing the many authentic uniforms on display including several thousand pieces of memorabilia and exhibits. Discover our communities participation during the Civil War including actual Civil War artifacts on display.
As a tour guide, you will enjoy the looks of surprise and wonder on visitor’s faces as they learn about the artifacts and military history housed within the museum. Visitors are impressed when they discover the building that houses the museum is registered on the National Historic Register of Historic Buildings in the United States, as the second courthouse in Cumberland County.
Some of the responsibilities would include but not limited to understanding the workings of the museum, greeting visitors and providing tours. Volunteers will train with an experienced tour guide until they have an understanding of their responsibilities. Prior military service is not a requirement.
Consider visiting the museum and talk with the staff about volunteering.
Interested, then the museum might be for you.
For additional information please contact Linda Frazier at 931-210-7603.
