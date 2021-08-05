The Military Memorial Museum honored their tour guides and volunteers with a “Thank You Breakfast” at the Grinder House Coffee Shop downtown Crossville on June 26. Mayor Allen Foster joined the museum’s board of directors in thanking the volunteers for their continued effort in sharing our military history with visitors to Cumberland County.
The tour guides and volunteers make it possible for visitors to learn about the artifacts housed in the museum and hear the stories of our past that not only entertain but also education guests while touring the historic building.
Please visit the museum at 20 South Main Street, Crossville, Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information email info@militarymemorialmuseum-tn.org or call 931-250-5525.
