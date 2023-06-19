Art Guild member and award-winning potter, John Michael Jr. will be the featured artist for the month of July.
He will be honored at the Fun and Wine First Friday Reception on Friday, July 7 from 5-7 p.m. at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lake
view Dr.
The public is invited to come to this free event and enjoy a glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage, visit with John and other artists and view a wonderful variety of artwork.
Light refreshments will also be served.
The public is also invited to become members of the Art Guild for a one-time, half price membership fee during the month of July.
Members may exhibit/sell their artwork in the gallery and in the Endless Possibilities Fine Arts and Crafts Shop, and also receive discounted rates for classes.
Membership is not limited to residents of Cumberland County; the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade has members from surrounding counties. Please, call or stop by the Arts Center for more information.
Michael moved to Fairfield Glade with his wife, Josette, four years ago from Illinois, where he owned a successful construction company.
To help reduce the stress of long hours in the business, he started to toy with several art mediums from stained glass to blowing glass to making and refinishing furniture but his true love became pottery.
Michael was very active with the pottery class at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, IL, for many years and took several awards through their judged art shows. He was also involved with the State Veterans Art League and won several awards and recognition at their shows.
After Michael sold his business to prepare for retirement, he started to teach pottery in his home where he had a large studio.
After moving to Fairfield Glade, the Michaels joined the Art Guild before even closing on their new home.
Michael started teaching classes here to neighbors only a few months after moving in. His pottery shows a wide range of creative designs and pottery techniques. He looks forward to sharing his artwork and his passion for pottery with the public.
Michael’s pottery will be on display along with the members’ gallery artwork exhibit from July 7-Aug. 4. The Arts Center is open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
All artwork in the gallery and in the Endless Possibilities Shop is available for purchase.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.