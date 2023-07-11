Meteorologist Mark Baldwin said he was inspired to host a free Space Camp because none are close to Cumberland County nor are they cheap.
“The closest one is at the Huntsville Space and Rocket Center. However, it costs more than $1,000 per child,” said Baldwin. “That’s just out of range for a lot of kids around here, and some don’t even have the transportation to get to Huntsville. So, I thought it would be cool to bring a space camp to Cumberland County and bring the camp to the kids.”
The camp for 11- to 13-year-olds took place last month at Roane State Community College.
Baldwin said that another reason he wanted to put this camp together is to help the kids find something that they can enjoy for the rest of their lives.
“I’ve taught in jails, and I know how discouraging it can be when adults lose their way and struggle so hard to get through life,” he said. “If we can get the kids and get them passionate about something, whether that be space, weather or any of the sciences, we can get them set on a course that leads to a life well lived.”
The afternoon Space Camp was filled with fun activities and presentations. The kids constructed their own paper rockets, launched small space shuttles with Alka-Seltzer canisters and heard from Air Force Veteran Bob Aimes—all while learning new things about space and engineering throughout.
The kids seemed to be genuinely engaged with each and every speaker and activity, and that wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for help from the community. Baldwin pointed out that when he first announced this Space Camp, the class filled up much faster than expected. He wondered how he was going to be able to pay for all of the necessary supplies for each kid.
“Someone suggested I create an Amazon wishlist,” said Baldwin. “Within a few days, people had purchased nearly $700 worth of materials … others sent money to my PayPal to buy any last-minute supplies that I had forgotten.”
Then, Creative Compassion also stepped in and said that they’d pay for snacks and pizza.
“I was sure to tell the kids about all of this, because they need to know how supporting their community is of them,” he continued.
In the future, Baldwin plans to continue hosting these Space Camps and hopes to keep them free. He has one coming up July 25-26 for 8- to 10-year-olds.
“This is just the start of something huge for our kids,” Baldwin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.