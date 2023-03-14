The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library welcome speaker Mark Baldwin to its April 6 meeting.
Baldwin, known as Meteorologist Mark, also serves as deputy director of Creative Compassion, a Cumberland County Commissioner of the 7th District and a mentor for Kids On the Rise.
He operates MeteorologistMark.com and blogs up-to-the-minute updates about weather on the Cumberland Plateau, like the recent Severe Weather Day on Friday, March 3.
Baldwin plans to expound not only on the weather of the Plateau, but also weather history like the Blizzard of 1993 which occurred in March of that year.
This Crossville native obtained his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Tennessee Technological University, and his master’s degree in meteorology at Western Kentucky University.
“I love helping people and doing the weather,” Baldwin said.
Creative Compassion is involved in home building, purchasing and providing home repairs for low-income residents.
“Right now, we are providing services for senior citizens and helping veterans stay in their homes by doing needed repairs,” he continued.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the Cumberland Meeting Room. The meeting is free; Friends of the Library membership is $6 for the year and is open to all in the community.
Also coming up is the spring semi-annual Books, Bling and Bake Sale. The sale will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28; and from 9 a.m.-noon April 29 in the library.
Funds raised from the book sale will be used for future library projects and to buy new books and maintain the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.