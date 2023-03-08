The Cumberland County High School Theatre II class is proud to present Merrie Melodramas featuring Penelope, Pride of the Pickle Factory by Betty Tracy Huff, and Phantom of the Horse Op’ry by Craig Sodaro.
This romp through old-fashioned conventions introduces audiences to fainting heroines, mustache-twirling villains and more than one unlikely hero to save the day. Filled with plot twists, intrigue and a lot of laughter, the show runs about one hour, including an intermission between the two acts.
Merrie Melodramas will take place at the Historic Palace Theatre, 72 S. Main St. in Downtown Crossville. A friends and family preview is set Wednesday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m. with public performances Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
