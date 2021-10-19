Memory Road, one of East Tennessee’s most popular oldies duos, will perform a “Memory Road Goes Country” theme show featuring great country songs from the ’50s to the ’90s tomorrow at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library.
Great New Books
Silverview by John le Carre. Shortly before his death, le Carré asked his son, Nick Cornwell (who writes as Nick Harkaway), to prepare his final novel, still in manuscript, for publication. There wasn’t much to do, Cornwell reports in his afterword, except ponder why his father didn’t want the book published until after his death. The novel, which centers on Julian Lawndsley, a bookseller in an English seaside town, who becomes ensnared in the clandestine affairs of a Polish émigré, makes a fitting requiem for the career of the man who brought a new level of complexity and humanity to espionage fiction. Yes, le Carré has made these points before, but here, in his last ode to disillusioned spies, he makes them with a somber eloquence that reverberates all the more for its finality.
State of Terror by Louise Perry and Hillary Rodham Clinton. State of Terror follows Ellen Adams, a novice Secretary of State, who has joined the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage. A series of terrorist attacks throws the global order into disarray and the secretary is tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy, a scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most. This high-stakes thriller of international intrigue features behind-the-scenes global drama informed by details only an insider could know.
The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman. In The Book of Magic, which concludes Hoffman’s “Practical Magic” series, three generations of Owens women and a long-lost brother attempt to break the curse that has bound their family since Maria Owens practiced the Unnamed Art centuries ago
Library Laugh I
What treats do eye doctors give out on Halloween? Candy Corneas
Stingy Schobel Says
While flying around the country on a plane is not an environmentally friendly thing to do, sometimes it’s the only way to get to where you need to be. But there are things you can do to lighten your carbon footprint when you fly.
First, look for nonstop flights or direct routes to your destination. Making a connection means more miles flown. See if there’s a train at the airport that will take you into the city so you don’t have to use a rideshare or rent a car. You can even choose a fuel-efficient aircraft; the Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-9 are the greenest planes around.
What’s one way to save $150 and 4,600 gallons of water a year?
All you have to do is shut off the shower when you are shampooing and conditioning your hair. A typical shower accounts for around 17% of the average household’s water usage (making showers the second-biggest water hogs in the home), and turning off the shower for just one minute when shampooing can cut down on both energy (from the water heater) and water use. This little habit can help you save resources and money.
Libraries = Information
Giving yourself a tax-free raise continued: Study your last statements looking for subscriptions like streaming services, music services and other kinds of subscriptions. Which ones do you use most? You could be spending a lot each month on stuff you no longer use or want. By cutting unnecessary subscriptions, you can give yourself a small raise every month.
Frequent trips to the ATM and/or frequent swipes of that debit card tied to your bank account are like a small hole in the bottom of a boat. Plug the leak by developing an envelope system for areas that can get out of control such as entertainment and fast food. Divide the cash into the envelopes according to how you’ll spend it. When the envelope is empty, it means no more spending in that category until the next fill-up.
Have you taken a look in your pantry and freezer lately? You may be surprised to see just how much food you have that is already paid for. Use it up before you make another trip to the supermarket.
Finally, pay off debt.
Library Laugh II
What did the broccoli say to the celery? “Quit stalking me.”
