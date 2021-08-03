Memory Road, one of East Tennessee’s most popular oldies duos, will perform a “Soundtrack of Our Lives” theme show featuring pop, rock and country oldies ranging from the ’50s to the ‘90s tomorrow at noon in the Cumberland Meeting Room. Come, join in and enjoy the show.
Great New Books
The Forbidden by Heather Graham. Playing the victim of a vampire king on an island off New Orleans is actress Avalon Morgan’s creepiest role to date. It’s also scary good fun — until the victim of a real killer is discovered on set, laid out for all to see. With production shut down, Avalon can’t stop thinking about the chilling crime scene, or Finley Stirling, the investigator working the case. With a rising body count and zero leads, Finley can’t help but be impressed by Avalon’s amateur sleuthing, which takes her to the darkest corners of the Internet, where killers confess their crimes.
The Women’s March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession by Jennifer Chiarverini. An historical novel of the woman’s suffrage movement inspired by three courageous women who bravely risked their lives and liberty in the fight to win the vote.
A Good Day for Chardonnay by Darynda Jones. Jones moves on from her “Charley Davidson” series in this second outing for Sunshine Vicram, a small-town New Mexico chief of police who loves coffee, donuts, and wine. Here, she wrestles with a nasty bar fight, her teenage daughter’s pursuit of a serial killer, and her own queasy attraction to bad-boy distiller Levi Ravinder.
Fierce Little Thing by Miranda Beverly Whittemore. Two decades after her residence as a troubled teen at a Maine commune led by the fiery and persuasive Abraham, Saskia and her four now-estranged friends receive anonymous letters threatening to reveal something horrendous they did while trying to save the commune.
A Song Everlasting by Ha Jin. An urgent, timely novel from a National Book Award winner, that follows a famous Chinese singer severed from his country as he works to find his way in the United States. After popular singer Yao Tian takes a private gig in New York at the end of a tour with his state-supported choir, expecting to pick up some extra cash for his daughter’s tuition fund, the consequences of his choice spiral out of control. On his return to China, he is informed that the sponsors of the event were in support of Taiwan’s secession and that he must deliver a formal self-criticism. When he is asked to forfeit his passport to his employer, he impulsively decides instead to return to New York to protest the government’s threat to his artistic integrity. With the help of his old friend, Yabin, Tian’s career begins to flourish in the United States. Soon placed on a government blacklist and thwarted by the State at every turn, it becomes increasingly clear that he may never return to China unless he denounces the freedoms that have made his new life possible. But Tian nevertheless insists on his identity as a performer, refusing to give up his art.
Libraries =
Information
Shut the doors inside your home during a hurricane or other wind storm. Wind entering the home through an open or broken window creates strong upward pressure on the roof. Closing interior doors helps break up the pressure into smaller areas, reducing strain on the roof and lowering the chance that the roof will blow apart.
Buttermilk may help reduce cholesterol when substituted for regular milk. It does not contain butter—the name comes from its originally being a by-product of traditional butter making. In one study, buttermilk modestly reduced participants’ total cholesterol and reduced LDL (bad) cholesterol in those who had higher LDL to start. It contains a form of milk that inhibits cholesterol uptake.
Library Laugh I
Why don’t you iron a four-leaf clover? Because you don’t want to press your luck.
Stingy Schobel Says
If a chat box pops up while you’re shopping online, type in that you’re interested in the item but it’s a bit too much. You might be offered a lower price.
Make sure your heating and cooling air vents aren’t blocked by rugs, bookcases or other furnishings. Blocking vents strains the furnace, shortening its life and increasing your energy bill.
Verify your fridge settings. Place a thermometer in your refrigerator overnight and check it in the morning: Ideally, it’s at or slightly below 40 degrees, the right temperature for food safety, according to the Food and Drug Administration. If not, adjust accordingly, for a too-cold setting wastes energy-and money.
Library Laugh II
Why did the banana go out with the prune? Because he couldn’t find a date.
