After about an 18-month hiatus, music has returned to the Art Circle Public Library. Members of the cast of Cumberland County Playhouse’s production of Godspell delighted the audience Wednesday with selections from the musical now showing at the Playhouse. Wayne Schobel, with the library, said he has a full schedule of concerts through the end of the year. Concerts are held at noon on Wednesdays in the Cumberland Room. Memory Road performs Aug. 4. Godspell continues at the Playhouse through Aug. 22. Also showing is Always…Patsy Cline, with cast members set to share selections at the library Aug. 11 at noon. Driving Miss Daisy continues through Aug. 5, but its remaining shows are sold out.