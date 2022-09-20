Memory Road, one of East Tennessee’s most popular oldies duos, will perform “The Soundtrack of Our Lives” theme show featuring a variety of music from the 50’s through the early 90’s at noon tomorrow, Sept. 21, in the Cumberland Room at the Library.
Great New Books
Less is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer. In his latest, the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Less reveals what his hapless if lovable protagonist is stumbling through next. Faced with a financial shortfall even as he grieves the death of an old lover, Less accepts a series of speaking engagements that send him careening cross-country in a rust-ridden van, with black pug Polly riding shotgun. Alas for his ego, he keeps getting mistaken for someone else. Maybe growing that handlebar mustache wasn’t wise.
Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout. Strout follows up Oh William! with a captivating entry in the Lucy Barton series. This time, Lucy decamps to rural Maine during the first year of the COVID-19 lockdown.
At the pandemic’s onset in 2020, Lucy’s philandering ex-husband and longtime friend William whisks her away from New York City to a rental house in coastal Maine. He may have self-centered ulterior motives beyond his assertion that he’s trying to save her life, but they are not readily transparent for most of the narrative.
Personal and public events intrude during the lockdown as the pair develop a “strange compatibility” while attempting to comprehend the new normal. Their two daughters each face a crisis in their marriage; William contacts his once unknown half sister Lois Bubar and reveals a life-threatening medical condition; and the country roils from George Floyd’s murder and the insurrection on Jan. 6.
Bleak memories of Lucy’s impoverished childhood and of her recently deceased husband surface in shattering flashbacks. Loneliness, grief, longing and loss pervade intertwined family stories as Lucy and William attempt to create new friendships in an initially hostile town. What emerges is a prime testament to the characters’ resilience.
Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks. Colby Mills once felt destined for a musical career, until tragedy grounded his aspirations. Now the head of a small family farm in North Carolina, he spontaneously takes a gig playing at a bar in St. Pete Beach, FL, seeking a rare break from his duties at home. But when he meets Morgan Lee, his world is turned upside-down making him wonder if the responsibilities he has shouldered need dictate his life forever.
The daughter of affluent Chicago doctors, Morgan has graduated from a prestigious college music program with the ambition to move to Nashville and become a star. Romantically and musically, she and Colby complete each other in a way that neither has ever known.
While they are falling headlong in love, Beverly is on a heart-pounding journey of another kind. Fleeing an abusive husband with her six-year-old son, she is trying to piece together a life for them in a small town far off the beaten track. With money running out and danger seemingly around every corner, she makes a desperate decision that will rewrite everything she knows to be true. In the course of a single unforgettable week, two young people will navigate the exhilarating heights and heartbreak of first love.
Hundreds of miles away, Beverly will put her love for her young son to the test. And fate will draw all three people together in a web of life-altering connections, forcing each to wonder whether the dream of a better life can ever survive the weight of the past
Library Laugh I
Why couldn’t the pig exercise? He pulled his hamstrings.
Libraries=
Information
When raking leaves, consider running a lawnmower over the pile to shred them. This practice gives natural microbes more surface area to begin turning the leaves into beneficial mulch.
You can use the shredded leaves to cover your perennial flower beds or vegetable garden, or spread them around the bases of plants that are susceptible to cold winter weather.
You can also toss shredded leaves into your compost, the smaller pieces break down faster.
Library Laugh II
Why did the hot dog go to the gym? Because they didn’t want to be the weakest link.
Stingy Schobel Says
When packing for a picnic, plan so there’s as little waste as possible.
Refillable water bottles or a reusable thermos can be filled with filtered water or your favorite non-carbonated drink. Foods with natural wrappers, like bananas, citrus and whole apples will save the time and waste of finding and filling containers or baggies. And make sandwiches or wraps and cover them in aluminum foil. Wad up all the foil together at the end of your outing and toss it in the recycling bin at home.
