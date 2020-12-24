Christmas is upon us. When it comes to Christmas spirit, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol comes to mind as does the memorable spirits of Christmases past, present and future. The concept of Christmas spirit can be applied thus: the sweet memories of our Christmases past fuel the joyful spirit of Christmas present and bring us the perpetual hope of Christmases yet to come.
Graciously, the residents of Cumberland County area assisted living and nursing care facilities have shared their treasured Christmas memories. As you read them, let the visions of their Christmases past lift your present Christmas spirit. May you be joyful and of good cheer for many Christmases to come.
My favorite Christmas memory is waiting the arrival of Santa Claus.
Norma
Christmas was one of my favorite holidays. I came from a big family of nine children. Christmas was always a special day for us. One of my best memories of Christmas, I was stationed in Korea while serving in the Army and they told me I got to go home for the holiday. I arrived home on Christmas Eve and really enjoyed celebrating with my family.
Ron
My most memorable Christmas was going to the forest for the Christmas tree and decorating with candy balls made from popcorn, honey and molasses.
Billie
My favorite Christmas memories in my time was going into Grassy Cove with my father to pick out a Christmas tree. My father was Tom Evans, an original Homesteader. When we arrived back home, we (my brothers and I) were excited to decorate. I love these days!
Mildred
My favorite Christmas memories bring me back to my teenage years. I’d spend Christmas Eve at a huge family gathering at Granny Annie’s home. Her 10 children with their entire families would play in the snow all afternoon, making snowmen, having snowball fights and sledding down the big hill on the farm. A fabulous dinner feast followed. Next came our evening of singing Christmas carols all gathered around the piano. The babies and youngsters fell asleep and were put in all the bedrooms. Everyone over 13 years of age went with their parents to Midnight Mass. Special memories are made of this. Happy birthday, Jesus, and Merry Christmas to all!
Elizabeth Gore
Our parents instilled in us many values just from how they lived and what they expected of us. In our home, Christmas was a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Part of that celebration was to attend a Midnight Christmas Mass at our family’s parish located about four or five miles from home.
I grew up on a farm near Kintyre, ND, where winters are usually quite cold with lots of snow. Seventy-five years ago, there were no roads cleared of snow for the cars that were around to travel. Close to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, we prepared to climb onto a horse-drawn sled. The little ones were first (then promptly covered with blankets and hay) followed by the older children. Since each family would go to Mass every Sunday, there were well-worn paths in the snow that we could follow.
Once arrived, the men would unhitch the horses, face them towards the sled, cover them with blankets, and give them food. Often the youngest would fall asleep on the way and have to be awakened. We would then head for the church.
After Mass, we were excited to get out to the sled because that was when the godparents would exchange small gifts with their godchildren. My very favorite year was when my godmother gave me a small, cuddly doll. In the doll’s hands was a book, just for me. I read it thousands of times and cherished it through all of grade school.
While this trade was going on, the men were getting the horses ready. We would offer Christmas wishes to all the neighbors, and everyone headed for home to enjoy the Christmas holiday with their families.
Joanne
In 1950, I was 10 in rural Iowa when Santa Claus actually arrived at our house. (Later, we found out it was our Uncle Owen!) He came in with a big, “Ho Ho Ho!” carrying a TV set for us! What a surprise and thrill! We had never watched one before but had seen them in stores. This one had a circular screen in a leatherette casing; the entire unit was gigantic (TVs had tubes back then rather than all the electronics and miniaturizations of today, so they stuck out in the back a lot). One of our favorite shows was “Howdy Doody,” but I really loved watching “Captain Video,” the astronaut. He inspired me to want to be an astronaut. Though that dream never came to fruition, where that inspiration started is still one of my favorite memories.
Marlene
How precious are these Christmas memories of our beloved Cumberland County residents. Revisiting cherished Christmas memories can swaddle us in a childlike joy. Keep your joy, not just during the holiday season, but all year. May your Christmas bring you sweet memories to revisit, help you keep your Christmas spirit in the present and gift you with the hope of beautiful Christmases yet to come.
