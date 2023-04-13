Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.