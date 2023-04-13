Construction progresses on the Veterans and First Responders Memorial in Robin Hood Park as the land is prepared.
Many have waited several years for this to actually happen, and this is only the first of several steps.
This first phase of the project is building the
flag plaza, which will include flags representing the country, state, county, seven branches of the military services, and first responders — law en-
forcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
These flags will be arranged in three concentric circles. The foundation of these circles will be engraved pavers or bricks to represent individuals — soldiers, sailors, airmen, police, firefighters and EMTs.
The base will be composed of engraved pavers honoring the men and women of these organizations with their names inscribed in each brick.
Names along with dates, logos of their organizations, and details of these individuals will be a permanent symbol to memorialize them.
Engraved bricks representing these heroes can be purchased by their families, relatives or friends.
Each 4-by-8-inch engraved brick is $150 and can include the name and art representing the military or first-responder branch.
Visit vfrmemorial.com to place orders. The website includes step-by-step instructions and frequently asked questions.
There is no limit on the number of engraved bricks each person can order.
It is estimated that space is available for 2,000 bricks between the three flag circles.
Engraved bricks have been offered for sale for several months. Those that have been purchased have been manufactured and are held in storage.
The plan is to begin installing bricks in the first flag circle late spring or early summer.
Those who wish to have a brick installed as one of the earliest are recommended to purchase as soon as possible.
Organizers hope to have a dedication ceremony on or near the Fourth of July; an announcement of the specifics will be made later this spring.
Individuals honored with an engraved brick do not need to be a resident of Cumberland County.
Veterans and First Responders Memorial at Fairfield Glade organizers appreciate the public’s support of this project.
