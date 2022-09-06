The Young Singers of the Plateau is a fresh and energetic Cumberland County community children’s chorus for ages eight to 14. The vision of the choir is to instill in today’s youth the idea that through music, the world can be a better place.
The chorus is sponsored by the Plateau Women’s Chorus and founded upon the principles of teamwork, self-esteem and self-discipline in a non-competitive environment. Members of the chorus learn how to achieve success in life while learning the fundamentals of music.
“I am happy to announce that we are registering children for Young Singers of the Plateau.” said Dana Beal, director of Plateau Women’s Chorus. “Our mission is to develop each singer’s talent while sharing the life-affirming gift of music with our community.”
The director and accompanist are professional music educators with many years of combined experience. They have gone through the background screening required by the school board to ensure the safety of the children.
The Young Singers of the Plateau rehearse September through Nov. 13, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Crossville First United Methodist Church. Cost is $25 per choir season and scholarships are available.
At the Sunday, Nov. 13 concert, at 3 p.m., the Young Singers will perform with the Plateau Women’s Chorus and orchestra. Admission to the concert is free to the public.
Neither prior choral experience nor the ability to read music is necessary for membership, and a child does not need to prepare an audition song. During the interview, the director will lead a small group of children to sing “Happy Birthday.” It is not a stressful situation. Parents or guardians are invited to observe as the children demonstrate their ability to follow directions in a group setting.
The newly founded Young Singers of the Plateau has co-presidents Zoe Grace Cooper and Joshua Cruz. They met with their community advisor, Anne Looney, and drafted a mission statement and handbook.
The YSP mission is to encourage musical growth, to work as a team to achieve the highest possible level of excellence, to make membership available to young people of all racial, cultural, areligious, economic backgrounds, abilities and disabilities and to add to the musical life of our community.
The chorus will learn to read music while singing a variety of music from classical to country, play instruments and have the unique experience of singing with an orchestra.
To request an interview or for more information, contact Dana Beal by call or text 305-393-2278 or email at plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com.
