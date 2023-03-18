The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade will host a Fun and Wine Opening Reception for the Members’ Judged Art Show on Friday, April 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Eye Centers of Tennessee is sponsoring this show and will be providing the awards.
Art Guild members Al Hansen, Beverly Olin and Kay Wode will serve on the panel of judges and will determine the winning entries.
Winners will be announced to the public during the April 7 reception.
This event is free and open to the public at the Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
The Members’ Judged Art Show will run from April 7-May 4.
Hours at the Gallery are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Browse through eye-catching displays of artwork that are available for purchase.
Unique gifts can also be found in the retail space, Endless Possibilities, Fine Arts and Crafts.
Visit the Guild’s Facebook and www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for more information.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
