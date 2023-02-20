On Feb. 10, Fair Park celebrated Valentine’s Day with a special party, games and best dressed female and male competition.
Congratulations to our competition winners Jim Blalock and our Queen of Hearts, Cindy Battenfield.
Celebrate Senior Nutrition in March
March is Senior Nutrition Month. Fair Park will be hosting fun activities such as cooking classes, smoothie bars, and more during the month.
To kick off Senior Nutrition Month, we are creating a “Fair Park Family Cook Book.”
We need your help! We would love to have some of your favorite recipes to share with our community.
We are looking for healthy desserts, favorite (but not secret) family recipes, foods that reflect cultural heritage, and even healthy smoothies and snacks.
If you would like to share your recipes for our cookbook, bring them by Fair Park Senior Center or email them to Alicia at fpscalicia@outlook.com.
Please include your name so that we may include that on your recipe page.
Fair Park Nutrition Program
March menus are now available for reservation.
This program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at no charge.
This program does not have income requirements.
The only requirement is to be a Fair Park Senior Center member and reserve meals.
Call the center during business hours for details on how to sign up and reserve meals.
Stay up to date with our weekly schedule of events and activities by stopping by for a monthly calendar, visiting fairparksenirocenter.org or finding us on Facebook under Fair Park.
