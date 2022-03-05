Ruth Ann Tuten has stepped up to be assistant conductor for the Cumberland County Community Band.
Tuten, who is sharing the podium with Conductor Bill Kerr, started in the new post with the November 2021 concert.
She holds a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Furman University in Greenville, SC. After graduation, she taught instrumental music in middle and high schools in South Carolina.
Prior to moving to Crossville, Tuten was a member of the Columbia Community Concert Band in Columbia, SC. She served a term as president of this organization and served as assistant conductor for several years.
Tuten moved to Crossville in March 2017 with her husband, Mike, and joined the band’s clarinet section shortly thereafter.
In addition to her role with the Community Band, Tuten is a member and vice president of the Plateau Women’s Chorus, a member of the Enchanted Woods clarinet ensemble and Crossville First United Methodist Church Handbell Choir.
Her other hobbies include golf, singing, playing piano and traveling with a goal to visit all of the country’s National Parks.
The Community Band invites the public to join them at the March 17 concert to welcome Tuten. The concert will be at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Stone Memorial High School, 2800 Cook Rd., Crossville. In the concert, Tuten will conduct “Sondheim!” by Stephen Sondheim. Arranged by Stephen Bulla, it covers a diverse span of Sondheim’s most popular musicals: “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd,” “Putting It Together,” “Send in the Clowns,” “Old Friends,” “Children Will Listen,” and “Into the Woods.”
Sondheim, who passed away in 2021, was the theater’s most revered and influential composer-lyricist of the last half of the 20th century and the driving force behind some of Broadway’s most beloved and celebrated shows.
Tuten will also conduct “Concerto for Drum Set and Concert Band” featuring Larry Lawless on percussion.
It starts with an impressive, energy-filled rock section in the style of Sandy Nelson.
The second section is a delightful jazz waltz which spotlights the use of brushes a la Joe Morello.
The finale, a bold up-tempo swing section in the style of the late Gene Krupa, is sure to have audience members tapping their toes.
