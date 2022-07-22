Wayne Alley said he spent a great deal of his youth intrigued by amateur radio.
He was curious about who did it and how he could learn about it.
“I didn’t know anyone to get in touch with to fine out about becoming a ham operator until I moved to Crossville and read about it in the Chronicle,” Alley explained. “There was to be a meeting one evening at the local meeting place. Just what I needed to know — who, what, where.”
Now Alley — call sign K4MGE — is an active member of the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club. He’s the Ham of the Month for July.
He attended that initial meeting of about 40 people, both young and old, from his church and different work backgrounds.
“They made me feel welcome,” Alley said. “I listened about what they were doing from a field day to a veterans parade and what hams were going to help. Later, I learned in bad weather how hams can help and how they are working with the EOC [Emergency Operations Center] and in Cumberland County and other counties.”
As a newcomer, Alley had a lot of questions. His fellow members were there to answer and help him with tasks such as putting up antennas.
“I was introduced to a mentor who directed me stepped by step,” he said. “It was explained about coax and different materials to get for the best use and where how to use them. I was explained that the language that was not permitted such language one hears on CB was not allowed on ham radio. I learned that the use of such things are punishable by law.”
Alley discovered and takes part in the various ham radio networks all over the county, state and country. In those networks, hams stay in touch with each other to make sure all equipment stays in good working condition.
He also participates in Field Day on the grounds of Homestead Elementary. The annual American Radio and Relay League event involves more than 40,000 amateur radio operators, who set up temporary transmitting stations in public venues throughout North America.
“At meetings, one learns about contesting,” Alley said. “I know I started out slowly with cost of equipment ,then my wife asked me what I needed to do to win contests I was in and she opened and said if you need it get it to make me happy get it. I sure love my wife.”
Alley said a group of ham operators meets from 9-11 a.m. weekdays at Dairy Queen on Main St., Crossville. The group has coffee and discusses what’s happening in the world and amateur radio.
“Stop by and see us,” he invited.
