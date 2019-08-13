Ruby Pruett, winner of the 2019 “Tennessee Treasure” award from the Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will be appearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the Carol Darling Reading Room to read from and discuss her award winning book, Daughter of the Noble Orphan.
Immigration is certainly an issue on everyone’s mind. Pete Hermansen, former senior Border Patrol agent, will explain the border from firsthand experience at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
What’s Happening
Friday, Aug. 16 — Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
• Greeting card-creating workshop, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17 — Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Living with Thyroid Dysfunction, 10:30 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 19 — Intermediate tai chi class, 2 p.m.
• Beginning tai chi class, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20 — KidBits Storytime and craft, Children’s Library Carousel
• Tuesday Mornings @ the Movies, “Yogi Bear” [PG]
• Ruby Pruett, author of “Daughter of the Noble Orphan,” book and author event, 1 p.m.
• At Eternity’s Gate” [PG-13], Tuesdays @ the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Stamp collectors group meeting, 11 a.m.
Great New Books
Because You’re Mine by Rea Frey. Frey’s Not Her Daughter (2018) involved a woman snatching a child and the effect that had on the child’s mother. Her latest also features two women and a child who’s precious to both: Lee, a single mother of an autistic son, Mason; and Grace, the caring best friend who wishes Lee would give herself a break. The break comes in the form of a girls’ weekend away. Frey creates a believable picture of a family with an autistic member and the social circle a single mother must construct to keep everything going.
Haben by Haben Girma. Raised on her parents’ stories of Eritrea’s decades-long war with Ethiopia, American-born Girma showed her strength by becoming the first deaf-blind woman to graduate from Harvard Law School. Now she advocates for those with disabilities. Meanwhile, she’s created a text-to-Braille communication system and received honors from presidents and prime ministers.
A Dangerous Man by Robert Crais. Joe Pike rescues young bank teller Isabel Roland from two abductors, and then things get complicated. The abductors are murdered, Izzy vanishes, and Joe’s buddy Elvis digs up a crazy family story involving whistle-blowing, the Witness Relocation Program, and more.
Barnum: An American Life by Robert Wilson. More than 125 years after his death, Phineas Taylor “P.T.” Barnum (1810-’91) is still referred to as the greatest showman on earth. Here, American Scholar editor Wilson leans toward the positive and relates the acts for which his subject is most remembered: the Swedish Nightingale, General Tom Thumb, and the Barnum and Bailey Circus. Wilson also covers areas for which Barnum is less well known, including his faith and civic engagement, work as an author, temperance campaigning, and ability to overcome adversity. In addressing Barnum’s darker side, Wilson discusses exhibits and shows that exploited racist beliefs or blurred the line between real and fake, stating “Barnum embodied some of America’s worst impulses, but also many of its best.”
Libraries=Information
Contact with nature quickly reduces stress. Just 20 minutes spent sitting or strolling in a place that lets people feel more closely in touch with nature significantly reduces the body’s production of the stress hormone cortisol.
Regular contact with natural surroundings during daylight can be a low-cost solution to the stress-inducing effects of urbanization and indoor lifestyles filled with screen viewing.
One should avoid aerobic exercise, use of social media, the internet, phone calls, texts, conversation and reading during their nature experiences.
Stingy Schobel Says
Little-known money savers at Amazon.com: Cheap Reads for Kindle offers free e-books, and you do not need a Kindle to read them.
You can read Kindle titles on an iPhone or Android phone with the free Kindle app or online with Amazon’s Cloud Reader (Read.Amazon.com).
Coupons is a section showing pretty much all the coupons currently available at the site.
Bargain Finds includes items for less than $10, with some for only a $1.
Outlet shows thousands of discounted overstock items and is divided into departments for easier searching.
Amazon Renewed offers refurbished goods such as appliances, computers and smartphones.
Also helpful: Most Wished For lists products most frequently added to customers’ wish lists or gift registries. Gift Ideas lists products most commonly ordered as presents. It is updated daily.
Library Laugh
How many tickles does it take to make an Octopus laugh?
Ten-tickles.
