Stone Memorial High School senior Taylor McGinnis has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club October 2020 Student of the Month.
McGinnis was selected by her school counselor, Missy Miller, to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Taylor “Student of the Month” along with her corporate partner, Fields and Tollett.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. McGinnis is an active member of many clubs and organizations including Stone Memorial High School cheerleading, a member of the Competitive Cheer Team, and a member of the National Beta Club.
She is involved in numerous activities and organizations including Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership (HOBY) program, Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening (RYLA) Program, and participates as a state delegate.
Her hobbies include cheerleading, reading, studying, criminology and taking care of her younger siblings.
McGinnis’ future plans include attending college to earn a minor in criminology and a major in psychology, and continuing on to a doctorate degree. She would like a career as a criminal psychologist.
McGinnis is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school. Fields and Tollett and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
McGinnis and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April 2021 with all “Students of the Month.” The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
