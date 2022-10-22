The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to Santo “Sam” McAdoo on Oct. 7 at the Lakes Committee Meeting in Fairfield Glade.
Quilt of Valor members Ruth Hill, Carol Breeding and Paula Ochoa made the presentation.
McAdoo moved to Fairfield Glade from Bath, England, where he served as an Exchange Officer with the Ministry of Defense.
He spent 26 years in the U.S. Navy. He was trained in the submarine, nuclear power fields and went to the Naval Officer Candidate school.
He served as both an enlisted man and an officer.
McAdoo also was an instructor at the Nuclear Training Facility in South Carolina.
He earned two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree while in the service.
McAdoo has a son-in-law in the Navy and a son in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.