Historic Granville, Tennessee’s Mayberry Town, will celebrate the Third Annual Mayberry Lucy Day on April 9.
This year’s event will feature professional entertainers performing on the Mayberry Event Stage at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Kenneth Junkin will play Otis, joined by Rik Roberts as Barney and Allan Newsome as Floyd. Ricky and Lucy are portrayed by Jeff and Carrie Ketterman.
Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky on The I Love Lucy Show, and Johnny Paul Jason will perform a special concert and show at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The I Love Lucy Look Alike Contest is set for noon, and the Mayberry Characters Look Alike Contest and Mayberry Trivia Contest begin at 2:30 p.m.
The Pruett Stage will host a full day of music from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with The Darlings Band performed by One Way Out Bluegrass Band, featuring Bo Pierce as Briscoe Darling and Christie McLendon as Andelina. They’ll join the Mayberry Melodies Band to perform music from the Andy Griffith Show.
The Mayberry Cruise-In will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m for all model antique cars with no entrance fee. A special feature will be the Spring Squad Car Grand Nationals where squad cars from across the nation will be in competition.
The Mayberry Lucy Parade will be at 3:30 p.m. with Mayberry and Lucy characters, squad cars and antique cars being showcased.
The Mayberry Dinner Theater will be performing dinner plays entitled the Best of Mayberry on Friday and Saturday nights at 5:30 p.m.
The Sutton Store Players will honor the late Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on the television series, with two Andy Griffith shows.
During intermission, professional performers from Mayberry Lucy Day will be performing. Reservations are required by calling 931-653-4151 or online at granvilletn.com. The tickets are $25 for dinner and play.
Granville is known for its Mayberry Lucy Museum which will be a feature of the day.
Admission to the festival is $5 and parking is $5 per car.
The event will also feature the Mayberry Diner which will be serving lunch with the Andy Griffith Show reruns playing during lunch.
The April 9 festival will also feature the Upper Cumberland Wine Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. The Wine Festival will feature wineries of the Upper Cumberland Wine Trail.
April 9 will also feature the Granville Genealogy Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. honoring the Williamson and Sadler families. There will be special genealogy speakers all day as well as genealogy booths set up.
For more information on any of the events call 931-653-4151 or granvilletn.com.
