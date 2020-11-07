Cumberland County Master Gardeners will kick off a winter fundraising event Nov. 1.
Bird treats made by Master Gardeners will be sold, with proceeds to benefit Plateau Discovery Gardens at the University of Tennessee Research and Education Center off Hwy. 70 N.
Available by advance order will be a 1 1/2-pound premium bid seed wreath for $10, a bird bark butter log to hang with 10 ounces of bark butter for $10, and an extra 1-pound of birds bark butter for log and tray feeding for $5.
The wreath and log are packaged and ready for gift giving. Wreath storage and shipping instructions are provided with each gift bag.
Advance orders are taken by contacting 931-484-0034 or jburns35@utk.edu. Those ordering are asked to provide the date the order will be needed. If purchasing for a holiday gift, schedule pick-up accordingly.
Orders will betaken through February 2021.
