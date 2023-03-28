“Inspirational and Sermon Starter Stories” is the creation of published author Frank Massaro, a retired nonprofit advocate who has held positions with Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity, Creative Compassion, Inc., Hilltoppers Inc. and The Bread of Life Rescue Mission.
His 248-page book brings a selection of thoughtful messages for entertainment, inspiration and motivation.
The book contains short and long inspirational stories, quick quotes, poems, jokes and other items that will be useful to someone needing a spiritual uplift. The book is an excellent resource for conducting Sunday school and bible study classes, crafting impactful sermons, addressing civic groups and more.
It’s a book where you can start and stop at any time and come back to without having to review a previous chapter to get the impact of the story, because most stories are only a page or two long.
Books are available from the author, Amazon or locally at The Bible Book Center and FACS at Landers Crossroads (across from Buc-ee’s).
Massaro is available as a guest speaker, or a book signing can be scheduled by emailing frankmassaro1@gmail.com or calling/texting him at 931-248-0235.
