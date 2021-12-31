The People’s Choice Award Winners from the Fall Art Show received recognition during the Art Guild’s Fun and Wine Friday Reception Dec. 3 at the Art Center.
The public and Art Guild members voted for their favorite works of art displayed in the gallery throughout the month of November, with a total of 324 ballots submitted.
Thirty-four artists entered 81 pieces of artwork for the People’s Choice Show. The voting was so close that in tabulating the top 20 winners there were 6 ties, which makes a total of 28 pieces in the top 20.
The following pieces were awarded with cash prizes from sponsor Atlas Real Estate, and handmade ribbons created by Art Guild members: first place: Twyla Marti’s mixed media artwork, “City Paper,” second place: Tom Neckvatal’s wood and epoxy artwork, “Blue Berle Bowl,” third place: Manuel Marti’s glass mosaic, “Seaside Village,” 4th place: Jerry Knight’s acrylic painting, “Three on a Match,” and 5th place: Gary Reutenick’s wood artwork: “Close Living.”
All awarded entries will be on display through December. Special members’ exhibit, large canvas and jewelers’ nature themed artwork, as well as monthly Art Guild members’ gallery artwork exhibit will be on display through January.
There will be a Fun and Wine Friday Reception Jan. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at the Art Center. The public is invited to attend.
The Art Center is at 451 Lakeview Drive with winter hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Feb. 28. The Art Center is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Browse through eye-catching displays of paintings (watercolor, oil, pastels, colored pencil, acrylic, mixed media), pottery, jewelry, woodwork, and more.
The Art Guild’s new retail venue, “Endless Possibilities” fine arts and craft shop, is also open during regular hours and is located in the Art Center. It features a wide variety of unique and affordable arts and crafts made exclusively by our members.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and is handicapped accessible. Please visit the Art Guild website, www.artguildfairfieldglade.net , to view the classes and workshops offered to both AG and the public.
