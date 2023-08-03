Joseph Martin is among the latest recipients of a Quilt of Valor by the Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade. Martin and his wife, Victoria, center right, are presented with the quilt at St. Francis Catholic Church in Fairfield Glade by Janice Cahill, far left, and Susanna Bour, far right. Martin entered the U.S. Navy on June 21, 1955. He spent 20 years in the Navy, serving aboard seven different ships through two tours in Vietnam. Martin was honorably discharged Aug. 30, 1974, with the rank of master chief petty officer.